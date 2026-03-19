Escalating Gulf Conflict: US-Israel vs Iran Tensions Surge

In a significant escalation, Iran intensified its attacks on oil and gas infrastructure following an Israeli assault on a key Iranian gas field. As Brent crude prices soared to USD 118 a barrel, the conflict's impact is reverberating across the global economy, stirring fears of prolonged economic disruptions.

The hostilities have drawn sharp international attention, with US President Donald Trump and other global leaders calling for de-escalation. The Pentagon has requested additional funds to manage the conflict, signaling the gravity of the situation.

Meanwhile, the World Trade Organization has warned of potential declines in global trade growth if energy prices remain elevated. Amidst these developments, the ramifications are being felt in regions dependent on energy imports and among communities dealing with rising security costs due to increased threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)