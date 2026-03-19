Global Energy Crisis: Escalating Conflict in West Asia

In the wake of intensified attacks on West Asian energy infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasized the need for immediate cessation of hostilities. Modi reached out to leaders from Oman, Jordan, France, and Malaysia to push for urgent peace efforts, marking a strategic shift in India's diplomatic stance.

The volatile situation stems from an Israeli attack on Iran's South Pars gas fields, triggering a severe Iranian response impacting energy networks across the Gulf region. India's condemnation of the strikes reflects increasing concerns over global energy supply disruptions.

Global oil prices soared to USD 115 per barrel, raising alarm over the fragile state of worldwide energy markets. Modi condemned the infractions against energy hubs, urging dialogue and diplomatic solutions to prevent further escalation and ensure stable navigation through key shipping lanes.

(With inputs from agencies.)