Left Menu

DGCA Alert: Navigating Aviation Risks Amid West Asia Conflict

The DGCA has issued a directive urging airlines to avoid nine specific airspaces amid rising conflict in West Asia. Airlines must implement robust contingency plans, particularly when operating near affected areas. The advisory is effective immediately and highlights significant risks to civil aviation due to recent military activity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2026 23:27 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 23:27 IST
DGCA Alert: Navigating Aviation Risks Amid West Asia Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

As tensions escalate in West Asia, India's aviation authority, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has issued a critical advisory.

The directive instructs airlines to steer clear of nine airspaces in the region, including Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, and others, due to heightened safety risks stemming from ongoing military activities.

Airlines are advised to maintain contingency plans and consult current NOTAMs to ensure crew and passenger safety amid the volatile situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NZ Retains Reef Fish Ban After 22,000 Public Submissions

NZ Retains Reef Fish Ban After 22,000 Public Submissions

 New Zealand
2
NZ Economy Returns to Growth, Faces Global Uncertainty Ahead

NZ Economy Returns to Growth, Faces Global Uncertainty Ahead

 New Zealand
3
Waihoehoe Road Upgrade Begins, Boosting South Auckland Growth

Waihoehoe Road Upgrade Begins, Boosting South Auckland Growth

 New Zealand
4
Fast-Track Boost for Bay of Plenty Highway Project

Fast-Track Boost for Bay of Plenty Highway Project

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Regulating AI could change who wins AI race

Businesses that master human–AI collaboration will lead AI economy

AI systems may be fueling ‘digital colonialism’ through indigenous data extraction

Can AI bridge the gap between smart cities and citizen participation?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026