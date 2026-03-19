DGCA Alert: Navigating Aviation Risks Amid West Asia Conflict
The DGCA has issued a directive urging airlines to avoid nine specific airspaces amid rising conflict in West Asia. Airlines must implement robust contingency plans, particularly when operating near affected areas. The advisory is effective immediately and highlights significant risks to civil aviation due to recent military activity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2026 23:27 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 23:27 IST
- Country:
- India
As tensions escalate in West Asia, India's aviation authority, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has issued a critical advisory.
The directive instructs airlines to steer clear of nine airspaces in the region, including Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, and others, due to heightened safety risks stemming from ongoing military activities.
Airlines are advised to maintain contingency plans and consult current NOTAMs to ensure crew and passenger safety amid the volatile situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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