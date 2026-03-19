DGCA Alert: Navigating Aviation Risks Amid West Asia Conflict

As tensions escalate in West Asia, India's aviation authority, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has issued a critical advisory.

The directive instructs airlines to steer clear of nine airspaces in the region, including Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, and others, due to heightened safety risks stemming from ongoing military activities.

Airlines are advised to maintain contingency plans and consult current NOTAMs to ensure crew and passenger safety amid the volatile situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)