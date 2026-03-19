Call for Increased Flight Services for Gulf Expatriates During Eid

Amid the Eid festive season, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called on the central government to bolster flight services for expatriates in the Gulf. The lack of sufficient flights due to the ongoing West Asia conflict is creating distress for expatriates hoping to return to celebrate Eid with their families.

Vijayan made an urgent appeal, highlighting the soaring ticket prices and limited seat availability, which complicate travel plans for many Indians in the Gulf. The chief minister stressed the necessity of ensuring adequate travel facilities to address the concerns of the expatriate community, whom he regards as integral to the country.

He praised the efforts of Loka Kerala Sabha and expatriate organizations for supporting stranded Indians during these challenging times. With Eid nearing, Vijayan hopes the government will promptly address these issues, allowing expatriates to reunite with their families and return to their jobs without hindrance.

(With inputs from agencies.)