Assembly polls: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan will contest from Dharmadam segment in Kannur, says CPI(M).
PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 15-03-2026 17:23 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 17:23 IST
- Country:
- India
Assembly polls: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan will contest from Dharmadam segment in Kannur, says CPI(M).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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