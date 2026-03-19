U.S. Objectives Unchanged: Defending Strategic Interests in Iran

Maintaining clear and unaltered objectives in the ongoing conflict with Iran, the United States continues its strategic operations, according to U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. He emphasized that the aims include dismantling Iran's missile capacities and defense industries to ensure the nation never achieves nuclear weapon capability.

Addressing media concerns over an indefinite conflict, Hegseth criticized press efforts to paint the U.S. involvement in Iran as a quagmire, refuting notions of an unwinnable war. Strategies involve securing energy infrastructure and assertively targeting Iran's military resources.

As tensions escalate, President Trump's administration considers troop increases to bolster Middle East operations, aiming to secure vital oil transport routes. American forces have made significant incursions, while the operational cost continues to prompt budgetary discussions in Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)