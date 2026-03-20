Sanction-Free Iranian Oil Poised to Soothe Asian Markets

Sanctions preventing Iranian oil from reaching global markets may soon be lifted, U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright announced Friday. This decision could see Asian countries receiving Iranian oil supplies within three to four days.

The statement follows Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's remarks suggesting imminent action to mitigate surging prices following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. "Within days, within three or four days, that oil will start to arrive at ports," Wright mentioned on Fox Business Network's "Mornings with Maria" program.

Wright further explained that once sanctions are removed, the oil would be refined and could fully hit the market over the next month and a half. "I think that most of that oil will be absorbed in the next 30 to 45 days," he concluded.

(With inputs from agencies.)