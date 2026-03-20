Insights into the April 28 Power Outage in Iberia

Portugal's Energy Minister Maria da Graca Carvalho addressed a major report by ENTSO-E on Friday, focusing on last year's blackout across Spain and Portugal.

The report pointed to insufficient voltage control on the Spanish side as a factor in the April 28 outage, which impacted both nations.

This significant power failure stemmed from a voltage surge and a resulting chain of power-generation losses, as detailed by ENTSO-E.

(With inputs from agencies.)