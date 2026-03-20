Insights into the April 28 Power Outage in Iberia
Portugal's Energy Minister Maria da Graca Carvalho comments on a report by ENTSO-E, highlighting insufficient voltage control on the Spanish side during the massive blackout in Spain and Portugal last year. The report attributes the power outage to a voltage surge and subsequent power generation loss.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 19:36 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 19:36 IST
Portugal's Energy Minister Maria da Graca Carvalho addressed a major report by ENTSO-E on Friday, focusing on last year's blackout across Spain and Portugal.
The report pointed to insufficient voltage control on the Spanish side as a factor in the April 28 outage, which impacted both nations.
This significant power failure stemmed from a voltage surge and a resulting chain of power-generation losses, as detailed by ENTSO-E.
(With inputs from agencies.)