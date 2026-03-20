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Insights into the April 28 Power Outage in Iberia

Portugal's Energy Minister Maria da Graca Carvalho comments on a report by ENTSO-E, highlighting insufficient voltage control on the Spanish side during the massive blackout in Spain and Portugal last year. The report attributes the power outage to a voltage surge and subsequent power generation loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 19:36 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 19:36 IST
Insights into the April 28 Power Outage in Iberia
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Portugal's Energy Minister Maria da Graca Carvalho addressed a major report by ENTSO-E on Friday, focusing on last year's blackout across Spain and Portugal.

The report pointed to insufficient voltage control on the Spanish side as a factor in the April 28 outage, which impacted both nations.

This significant power failure stemmed from a voltage surge and a resulting chain of power-generation losses, as detailed by ENTSO-E.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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