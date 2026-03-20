Spain's Bold Economic Moves Amid Middle East Conflict
Spain proposes measures worth 5 billion euros to mitigate the impact of Middle East conflict on energy prices, including VAT cuts on electricity and fuel subsidies. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez highlights the cost to public services, while coalition tensions rise over additional housing measures.
Spain's government announced a 5 billion euro package to ease the economic impact of the Middle East conflict on domestic energy prices. This initiative requires parliamentary approval and aims to reduce electricity VAT to 10%, cut fuel prices, and offer subsidies to vulnerable sectors.
Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez emphasized that while the measures are necessary, they come at a cost to other public services such as healthcare and education. He voiced strong criticism of the conflict's origins, marking a critical stance against U.S.-Israeli actions.
The proposal has exposed rifts within the ruling coalition. The hard-left partner Sumar demanded additional housing measures, complicating prospects for approval. A second package addressing housing is set to face resistance from right-wing parties, challenging its passage through parliament.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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