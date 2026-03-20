Spain's Bold Economic Moves Amid Middle East Conflict

Spain's government announced a 5 billion euro package to ease the economic impact of the Middle East conflict on domestic energy prices. This initiative requires parliamentary approval and aims to reduce electricity VAT to 10%, cut fuel prices, and offer subsidies to vulnerable sectors.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez emphasized that while the measures are necessary, they come at a cost to other public services such as healthcare and education. He voiced strong criticism of the conflict's origins, marking a critical stance against U.S.-Israeli actions.

The proposal has exposed rifts within the ruling coalition. The hard-left partner Sumar demanded additional housing measures, complicating prospects for approval. A second package addressing housing is set to face resistance from right-wing parties, challenging its passage through parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)