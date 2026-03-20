Political Alliances Take Shape Ahead of Tamil Nadu Elections
VK Sasikala's new party stirs the political landscape as she meets PMK founder S Ramadoss. Speculations arise on potential alliances with Dravidian parties and actor-turned-politician Vijay. The Election Commission of India announces April 23 as the polling date, promising a fierce triangular contest.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political development in Tamil Nadu, VK Sasikala, the recent founder of All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munetra Kazhagam, has stirred the political scene by meeting with Pattali Makkal Katchi founding leader S Ramadoss.
This meeting has fueled speculation about new alliances in the run-up to the state Assembly elections in 2026. S Ramadoss' son, Anbumani Ramadoss, who recently joined the NDA after reaching an agreement with AIADMK, adds another layer to this unfolding political narrative amidst an existing father-son rift.
Despite rumours, both Sasikala and Ramadoss are said to be considering discussions with Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). However, TVK has firmly denied any ongoing alliance talks. As the election draws near, the Election Commission of India has confirmed voting for April 23, setting the stage for a pivotal electoral contest between major alliances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- VK Sasikala
- Tamil Nadu elections
- PMK
- S Ramadoss
- Anbumani Ramadoss
- AIADMK
- BJP
- NDA
- TVK
- Vijay
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