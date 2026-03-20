Left Menu

BJP Condemns Hemant Soren for Remarks on Sanatan Dharma

The BJP criticized Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for his remarks on Sanatan Dharma and Hindu deities in the Assembly. The party accused Soren and the INDIA opposition bloc of mocking Hindu culture for political gain. BJP leaders, including Annpurna Devi and Vinod Tawde, expressed their disapproval, questioning Soren's intentions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2026 20:35 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 20:35 IST
BJP Condemns Hemant Soren for Remarks on Sanatan Dharma
Hemant Soren
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a scathing attack on Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren over his alleged comments on Sanatan Dharma and Hindu deities during an Assembly session. The BJP accused Soren of deliberately provoking religious sentiments.

The controversy erupted after a video circulated on social media where Soren is heard comparing cultural practices in India with those in Japan and America. This comparison was perceived by BJP as an insult to Hindu traditions, sparking widespread criticism from party members.

Union Minister Annpurna Devi and BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde were among the leaders condemning Soren. They labeled his remarks an attack on national faith and culture, hinting at the political motivations of the INDI Alliance in playing with religious sentiments for electoral gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

 South Korea
2
Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

 Global
3
Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

 Global
4
EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why people trust AI decisions over human judgment

AI literacy gap driving mental health divide among children

AI redefines wildlife monitoring and conservation science

Rethinking education in AI age: Cyborg theory faces new challenges in modern classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026