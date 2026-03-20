BJP Condemns Hemant Soren for Remarks on Sanatan Dharma
The BJP criticized Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for his remarks on Sanatan Dharma and Hindu deities in the Assembly. The party accused Soren and the INDIA opposition bloc of mocking Hindu culture for political gain. BJP leaders, including Annpurna Devi and Vinod Tawde, expressed their disapproval, questioning Soren's intentions.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a scathing attack on Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren over his alleged comments on Sanatan Dharma and Hindu deities during an Assembly session. The BJP accused Soren of deliberately provoking religious sentiments.
The controversy erupted after a video circulated on social media where Soren is heard comparing cultural practices in India with those in Japan and America. This comparison was perceived by BJP as an insult to Hindu traditions, sparking widespread criticism from party members.
Union Minister Annpurna Devi and BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde were among the leaders condemning Soren. They labeled his remarks an attack on national faith and culture, hinting at the political motivations of the INDI Alliance in playing with religious sentiments for electoral gains.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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