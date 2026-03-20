UK Bolsters French Navy in Mediterranean Oil Tanker Seizure
British Defence Minister John Healey confirmed that the UK supported the French Navy in seizing an oil tanker linked to Russia's shadow fleet in the Mediterranean. The operation, aimed at enforcing security and deterring Russian activities, highlights the UK's commitment to supporting Ukraine and maintaining regional safety.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Defence Minister John Healey announced that the United Kingdom played a crucial role in assisting the French Navy, which seized an oil tanker in the Western Mediterranean on Friday. The vessel is suspected to be part of Russia's shadow fleet.
Healey emphasized the importance of the UK's involvement, noting that it underpins the country's broader efforts to support Ukraine, deter Russia, and deliver essential defensive operations in the Middle East.
This collaboration underscores the UK's commitment to maintaining safety at home while actively participating in allied operations aimed at regional security enforcement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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