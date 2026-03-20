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From Soldier to Storyteller: General Naravane's Writing Odyssey

Former Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane hosted a book signing in Pune for his debut fiction novel, 'The Cantonment Conspiracy'. He shared insights into his transition from military life to storytelling. His unpublished memoir stirred controversy in Lok Sabha, causing parliamentary interruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 20:28 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 20:28 IST
From Soldier to Storyteller: General Naravane's Writing Odyssey
Former Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane (Retd) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a shift from his distinguished military career, former Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, now a novelist, held a book signing event in Pune for his debut novel, 'The Cantonment Conspiracy'. The former chief expressed his pleasure at the warm reception of his book, highlighting his newfound passion for storytelling.

General Naravane stated that the journey from writing military reports to crafting fiction has been enjoyable and that he believes readers will find the mystery novel equally engaging. Notably, 'The Cantonment Conspiracy' is a murder mystery featuring two fresh NDA graduates, published by Penguin Random House India.

However, his unpublished memoir has been a source of political contention. During a parliamentary session, Rahul Gandhi cited excerpts, leading to objections from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and a series of contentious exchanges. The situation culminated in a no-confidence motion against the Speaker, later resolved through a voice vote.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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