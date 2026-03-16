Tragedy Strikes: Woman Mauled by Stray Dogs in Pune

In a tragic incident in Pune, a 33-year-old woman met a harrowing fate when she was attacked by a pack of stray dogs in the early hours of Monday.

The attack, which occurred around 2 am, was caught on CCTV as Shobha Waghmare was walking along a service road near the Pune-Nashik Highway.

According to the Chakan police, the absence of people at that late hour meant no one was there to assist, leading to the woman's untimely death at the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)