Tragedy Strikes: Woman Mauled by Stray Dogs in Pune
A 33-year-old woman named Shobha Waghmare was tragically killed by a pack of stray dogs in Pune, India. The incident occurred early Monday morning and was captured on CCTV. The woman was walking alone on a service road when the attack happened, resulting in her immediate death.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 16-03-2026 15:13 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 15:13 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident in Pune, a 33-year-old woman met a harrowing fate when she was attacked by a pack of stray dogs in the early hours of Monday.
The attack, which occurred around 2 am, was caught on CCTV as Shobha Waghmare was walking along a service road near the Pune-Nashik Highway.
According to the Chakan police, the absence of people at that late hour meant no one was there to assist, leading to the woman's untimely death at the scene.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Shobha Waghmare
- stray dogs
- death
- accident
- CCTV
- Chakan
- service road
- highway
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