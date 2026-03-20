FACTBOX-Governments worldwide shield households from rising energy costs

Governments worldwide are trying to shield consumers from soaring ​energy costs resulting from the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.

Here's how different countries are responding: INDIA ** ​India will review its fuel exports if needed to ‌ensure availability ​in the local markets, a government official said. ** India is assessing fuel-supply requests from its neighbours and will approve exports only if it has surplus volumes, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday. ** The country has barred consumers with piped natural gas from retaining, obtaining or ‌refilling domestic liquefied petroleum gas cylinders. ** It has invoked emergency powers and directed refiners to maximise production of LPG, widely used for cooking. It cut sales to industry to avoid a shortage for 333 million homes with LPG connections.

SOUTH KOREA ** South Korea is easing limits on coal-fired power generation capacity and raising nuclear power plant utilisation to as high as 80%. ** It is considering additional energy ‌vouchers to support vulnerable households.

CHINA ** China has banned refined fuel exports to pre-empt a potential domestic fuel shortage, four sources said. ** It is also releasing fertiliser supplies from national commercial reserves ‌ahead of spring planting.

AUSTRALIA ** Australia is releasing petrol/gasoline and diesel from domestic reserves to ease shortages affecting rural supply chains as well as mining and agriculture.

JAPAN ** Japan has asked Australia, its biggest supplier of liquefied natural gas, to boost output.

EUROPEAN UNION ** The European Commission, the EU executive, is instructing governments to be flexible when enforcing EU rules on gas imports, given concerns that strict compliance could delay LNG deliveries needed to stabilise supplies.

BANGLADESH ** Bangladesh is seeking billions ⁠in external financing ​to secure fuel and liquefied natural gas imports.

SERBIA ** ⁠Serbia will cut excise duties on crude oil by a cumulative 60% to calm the local market.

** It has also extended a ban on crude oil and fuel product exports to safeguard its market from shortages and ⁠price spikes. ITALY

** Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has said Italy is considering cutting excise duties to soften fuel prices and is ready to raise taxes on firms responsible for unduly capitalising on the energy crisis. CAMBODIA

** Cambodia is ​importing more fuel from suppliers in Singapore and Malaysia to make up for supply shortfalls from Vietnam and China. MALAYSIA

** Malaysia will raise spending on petrol subsidies to 2 billion ⁠ringgit ($510 million) from 700 million ringgit to maintain the fixed price of the fuel. THAILAND

** Thailand has discussed with the Russian government the possibility of purchasing crude oil, a deputy prime minister said on Tuesday. ** The minister also said the ⁠government ​would try to cap domestic diesel prices at 33 baht ($1.02) per litre.

** The Thai Planning Agency said the government will freeze prices of some goods and provide support for farmers. PHILIPPINES

** The Philippines is set to import Russian oil next week for the first time in five years, LSEG, Kpler and OilX data shows and traders said. ** It also plans to curb ⁠power bills as LNG prices surge by boosting coal-fired power generation and regulating electricity tariffs.

VIETNAM ** Vietnam will switch fully to ethanol-blended gasoline earlier than planned as part of its efforts to curb ⁠fossil fuel use, a government document showed on ⁠Friday.

INDONESIA ** Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto wants to increase the country's coal production, and the government is considering a windfall tax on exports.

BRAZIL ** Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva signed a decree to eliminate federal taxes on diesel.

EGYPT ** Egypt has capped the price of unsubsidised bread ‌sold in private bakeries.

ETHIOPIA ** Ethiopia has ‌increased fuel subsidies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)