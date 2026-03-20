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Fuel Price Hike Amidst Middle-East Crisis: A Look at India's Response

Premium petrol prices in India increased due to rising global oil prices, while normal petrol remains unchanged. Bulk diesel prices surged significantly, impacting industrial users. The government continues to shield consumers from these fluctuations, but oil companies face pressure as they absorb costs to maintain stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2026 19:44 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 19:44 IST
Fuel Price Hike Amidst Middle-East Crisis: A Look at India's Response
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In response to escalating global oil prices driven by Middle-East tensions, India has witnessed a notable increase in premium petrol rates, now costing Rs 101.89 per litre in Delhi, up from Rs 99.89. Conversely, normal petrol prices remain stable, providing relief to everyday consumers.

Industrial sectors, however, are facing a steep rise in bulk diesel prices, which have jumped sharply across major cities such as Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai. Despite such challenges, the government prioritizes consumer protection, ensuring that normal fuel rates remain unaffected.

Amid these developments, oil companies are shouldering the financial burden to maintain price stability, with record profits recorded in the fiscal year to cover prior losses. India's dependency on imports underscores its vulnerability to global market fluctuations, yet it remains committed to securing energy accessibility and affordability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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