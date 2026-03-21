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Putin's Diplomatic Dance: Russia-Iran Relations Under Scrutiny

Russian President Vladimir Putin extended Nowruz greetings to Iran, emphasizing Moscow's support as a partner amid disputed aid from Russia. While extending New Year wishes to Iranian leaders, Putin stressed Moscow's loyalty, despite geopolitical tensions involving U.S. and Israeli actions impacting the Middle East and energy markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2026 13:21 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 13:21 IST
Putin's Diplomatic Dance: Russia-Iran Relations Under Scrutiny
Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin extended his greetings to Iranian leaders on the occasion of Nowruz, stating that Moscow continues to stand as a steadfast ally to Tehran, according to a Kremlin statement on Saturday.

Putin conveyed his best wishes to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, underscoring that during challenging times, Russia remains a dependable friend and partner to Iran.

The Kremlin emphasized Iran's strategic importance to Russia, especially amidst geopolitical challenges presented by U.S. and Israeli actions. Though Moscow denies the Politico report suggesting it sought to exchange intelligence cooperation with the U.S., it remains wary of Iran's potential nuclear ambitions which could ignite regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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