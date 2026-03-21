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Trump Threatens ICE Deployment to Airports Amid Shutdown Standoff

President Donald Trump threatened to deploy ICE at airports if Congress doesn't fund airport safety. Amidst a government shutdown, TSA staff face financial constraints leading to travel issues. ICE's prior actions and the recent incidents in Minnesota have drawn criticism and led to a shift in tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2026 22:13 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 22:13 IST
Trump Threatens ICE Deployment to Airports Amid Shutdown Standoff
Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced a controversial plan to deploy Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to U.S. airports if Democrats do not approve funding for airport security. This statement comes during a partial government shutdown that has left the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) personnel unpaid, escalating the already tense situation at major airports.

TSA officers are increasingly unable to perform their duties due to missed paychecks, leading to significant travel disruptions. The President's plan to involve ICE, traditionally focused on immigration, in airport security has caused concern since ICE agents lack the specific training required for such tasks. This proposal adds complexity to the ongoing disputes over Trump's immigration policies.

Recent operations by ICE, including a fatal incident in Minnesota, have fueled public outrage and criticism from Democrats and civil liberty groups. With the firing of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Trump is under scrutiny and seeks to appoint Senator Markwayne Mullin to lead the DHS. The administration aims to reinforce its immigration crackdown while balancing public dissatisfaction.

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