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Trump's Threat to Deploy ICE at Airports Amid Shutdown

President Donald Trump threatened to send ICE agents to U.S. airports unless Democrats agree to fund airport safety. The move comes amid a government shutdown, affecting TSA pay and causing travel disruptions. Critics question ICE's role at airports, traditionally TSA's domain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2026 23:32 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 23:32 IST
Trump's Threat to Deploy ICE at Airports Amid Shutdown
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump issued a warning over the weekend, threatening to deploy Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents at major U.S. airports if Democrats do not agree to fund airport safety measures.

The announcement was made on Truth Social, where Trump mentioned the redeployment would commence on Monday. The statement followed as the partial government shutdown entered its 36th day, severely impacting the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers who are not receiving paychecks.

Trump's proposal has drawn criticism, as ICE agents are not trained for airport security, prompting concerns from lawmakers and advocacy groups. The Senate is currently assessing the appointment of a new Department of Homeland Security Secretary amid ongoing debates over the current administration's immigration policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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