Telangana's Agricultural Boost: Rs 9,000 Crore for Farmers
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy announced the disbursement of Rs 9,000 crore under the 'Rythu Bharosa' scheme to 70 lakh farmers within 45 days. This initiative highlights the Congress government’s commitment to farmers' welfare, surpassing the expenditure of the previous BRS regime.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-03-2026 17:41 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 17:41 IST
- Country:
- India
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy unveiled a significant financial initiative on Sunday, focusing on boosting farmers' welfare across the state.
He announced the disbursement of Rs 9,000 crore through the 'Rythu Bharosa' investment support scheme, targeting 70 lakh farmers in a 45-day timeframe.
This move underscores the Congress government's increased expenditure on agriculture compared to previous administrations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Telangana
- Farmers
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- Scheme
- Rythu Bharosa
- Revanth Reddy
- Investment
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- Congress
- Siddipet
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