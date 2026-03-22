Left Menu

Telangana's Agricultural Boost: Rs 9,000 Crore for Farmers

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy announced the disbursement of Rs 9,000 crore under the 'Rythu Bharosa' scheme to 70 lakh farmers within 45 days. This initiative highlights the Congress government’s commitment to farmers' welfare, surpassing the expenditure of the previous BRS regime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-03-2026 17:41 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 17:41 IST
Telangana's Agricultural Boost: Rs 9,000 Crore for Farmers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy unveiled a significant financial initiative on Sunday, focusing on boosting farmers' welfare across the state.

He announced the disbursement of Rs 9,000 crore through the 'Rythu Bharosa' investment support scheme, targeting 70 lakh farmers in a 45-day timeframe.

This move underscores the Congress government's increased expenditure on agriculture compared to previous administrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Machine Learning Is Reshaping Environmental Policy and Water Governance

IMF: Structural Reforms Key to Boosting Lao PDR’s Long-Term Economic Growth

Central Asia’s Resource Boom Hinges on Reform, Investment and Transparency

Women in Power Boost Public Spending Efficiency Across Developing Nations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026