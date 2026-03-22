Telangana's Agricultural Boost: Rs 9,000 Crore for Farmers

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy unveiled a significant financial initiative on Sunday, focusing on boosting farmers' welfare across the state.

He announced the disbursement of Rs 9,000 crore through the 'Rythu Bharosa' investment support scheme, targeting 70 lakh farmers in a 45-day timeframe.

This move underscores the Congress government's increased expenditure on agriculture compared to previous administrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)