Global Diplomatic Diary: Key Upcoming Events

In a comprehensive briefing, key diplomatic and economic events across the globe have been outlined, spanning from March through May 2026. These events include high-profile state visits, trade negotiations, and international summits.

Significant among these is the visit of the EU's Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas to Ghana to sign a defense partnership, and the concluding negotiations for a trade deal between the EU and Australia during the visit of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Furthermore, world leaders will gather in Washington for the G20 Finance Ministers meeting and in Paris for the G7 Finance Ministers summit. The diary also highlights crucial elections occurring in nations such as Hungary, Peru, and Bulgaria, reflecting the ever-dynamic global political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)