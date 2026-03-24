Escalating Tensions: Pakistan Offers Platform for U.S.-Iran Talks

In a recent development, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed willingness to mediate talks between the U.S. and Iran, aiming to put an end to the persistent Gulf conflict. This statement came shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump mentioned postponing military actions against Iran, acknowledging productive dialogues.

Despite these diplomatic efforts, the deployment of thousands of U.S. troops to the Middle East continues, raising concerns about an extended conflict. Prime Minister Sharif emphasized Pakistan's commitment to supporting peace dialogues, relying on its longstanding ties with Iran and recent diplomatic engagements with Trump.

As the situation unfolds, Trump's approval rating has suffered due to surging fuel prices linked to the conflict, highlighting widespread disapproval. Notably, Iran dismisses reports of any diplomatic talks, while military escalations persist, impacting global energy supplies and fuelling geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)