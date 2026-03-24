U.S. Senators Probe Nvidia CEO's Remarks on AI Chip Exports to China

Two U.S. senators are calling for an investigation into Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's statements, which they allege may have misled U.S. officials regarding the export of AI chips to China. This request follows the Justice Department's charges against three individuals linked to Nvidia's client, Super Micro Computer, for smuggling billions worth of AI servers into China.

The senators, Elizabeth Warren and Jim Banks, expressed concerns over Huang's 2025 remarks. They argue that his statements, made while Nvidia sought export licenses, contradict available reports on illegal shipments. Warren and Banks are pushing for a probe to determine if Huang's comments influenced licensing decisions.

An Nvidia spokesperson stressed the company's commitment to compliance, highlighting the benefits of competitive business for American jobs. The senators' concerns focus on whether Nvidia's representations were potentially misleading, warranting further investigation by the U.S. Commerce Department.

(With inputs from agencies.)