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India's Urea Surge: A Decade of Growth and Manufacturing Expansion

India's urea production reached 275.75 lakh tonnes in the first eleven months of the fiscal year, with total production of 306.67 lakh tonnes for 2024-25. There are 33 manufacturing units with a capacity of 269.42 lakh tonnes annually. Government measures have boosted production significantly over the past decade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 19:56 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 19:56 IST
India's Urea Surge: A Decade of Growth and Manufacturing Expansion
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India's urea production achieved a notable milestone, reaching 275.75 lakh tonnes during the initial eleven months of the current fiscal year.

With a total production of 306.67 lakh tonnes for 2024-25, the country demonstrates significant industrial capacity fueled by 33 manufacturing units with a collective output capacity of 269.42 lakh tonnes annually.

Marked efforts by the government have resulted in increased domestic production, rising from 225 lakh tonnes in 2014-15 to 314.07 lakh tonnes in 2023-24. Nano Urea and Nano DAP sales also flourished, indicating enhanced distribution and adoption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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