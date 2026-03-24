India's Urea Surge: A Decade of Growth and Manufacturing Expansion

India's urea production achieved a notable milestone, reaching 275.75 lakh tonnes during the initial eleven months of the current fiscal year.

With a total production of 306.67 lakh tonnes for 2024-25, the country demonstrates significant industrial capacity fueled by 33 manufacturing units with a collective output capacity of 269.42 lakh tonnes annually.

Marked efforts by the government have resulted in increased domestic production, rising from 225 lakh tonnes in 2014-15 to 314.07 lakh tonnes in 2023-24. Nano Urea and Nano DAP sales also flourished, indicating enhanced distribution and adoption.

(With inputs from agencies.)