Supreme Court Poised to Back Trump Administration on Border Policy

The U.S. Supreme Court seems inclined to support the Trump administration's authority to reinstate its 'metering' policy regarding asylum seekers at the U.S.-Mexico border. The policy, initiated during a period of increased migrant arrivals under former President Obama and formalized in 2018, permits officials to refuse processing asylum claims when border crossings become overwhelmed.

Arguments arose in court revolving around whether asylum seekers stopped at the Mexican border can legally be considered as having 'arrived' in the United States. The metering policy has been deemed unlawful by a lower court, yet both conservative and some liberal justices appeared receptive to the administration's stance.

A ruling on the matter is anticipated by June, potentially reviving this restrictive border policy subject to current border conditions. Legal debates continue as advocates argue the policy contradicts federal law designed to protect refugees, amidst shifting immigration priorities between presidential administrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)