Left Menu

Supreme Court Poised to Back Trump Administration on Border Policy

The U.S. Supreme Court is deliberating a challenge to the Trump administration's 'metering' policy, allowing officials to deny processing asylum claims at the U.S.-Mexico border due to resource limitations. The policy faced legal opposition after Biden's administration ceased its application. A decision is anticipated by June.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 23:13 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 23:13 IST
Supreme Court Poised to Back Trump Administration on Border Policy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court seems inclined to support the Trump administration's authority to reinstate its 'metering' policy regarding asylum seekers at the U.S.-Mexico border. The policy, initiated during a period of increased migrant arrivals under former President Obama and formalized in 2018, permits officials to refuse processing asylum claims when border crossings become overwhelmed.

Arguments arose in court revolving around whether asylum seekers stopped at the Mexican border can legally be considered as having 'arrived' in the United States. The metering policy has been deemed unlawful by a lower court, yet both conservative and some liberal justices appeared receptive to the administration's stance.

A ruling on the matter is anticipated by June, potentially reviving this restrictive border policy subject to current border conditions. Legal debates continue as advocates argue the policy contradicts federal law designed to protect refugees, amidst shifting immigration priorities between presidential administrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The truth crisis: How AI is reshaping knowledge and power worldwide

Smart factories face hidden threat: Aging AI models

Generative AI sparks new wave of social and information crises

Trust gap slowing AI integration in energy investment strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026