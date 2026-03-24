International Arrests in Arms Facility Arson: Terrorism Charges Unveiled

International law enforcement has arrested three people, consisting of U.S. and Czech nationals, in connection with an arson attack on a weapons production facility. The incident has been dubbed a terrorist act, directly targeting LPP Holding, a company accused of partnering with Israeli defense firm Elbit Systems. The facility, located in Pardubice, Czech Republic, suffered significant damage during the fire.

Authorities have detained the suspects, with two arrested in the Czech Republic and one in Slovakia. Czech police are working with international agencies to capture other potential accomplices in the crime. The attack allegedly stems from opposition to LPP's alleged links with the Israeli company.

LPP, involved in manufacturing drones supplied to Ukraine amidst its ongoing conflict with Russia, has dismissed any active collaboration with Elbit Systems. Meanwhile, the group behind the attack demands that LPP cease ties with Elbit and criticize Israel's actions in Palestine, sparking further international concern and investigation into the group's threats and intentions.