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Cyprus Challenges UK Over Sovereign Base Rights Amid Iranian Drone Threat

Cyprus wants to re-evaluate the status of Britain's bases in response to a surprise Iranian drone strike. This has stirred historical tensions and calls for transparency between the two nations. High-level discussions aim to balance the colonial legacy with current geopolitical needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nicosia | Updated: 24-03-2026 23:13 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 23:13 IST
Cyprus Challenges UK Over Sovereign Base Rights Amid Iranian Drone Threat
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Cyprus seeks to revisit its relationship with the United Kingdom regarding military bases after a drone strike on March 2 caught the nation off guard. British bases at Akrotiri and Dhekelia, remnants of colonial history, have become a focal point in the face of increasing regional threats.

President Nikos Christodoulides has called for 'frank and open' discussions with the UK to re-examine the bases' operational transparency and their role in regional security, asserting that Cyprus' security must be assured amid mounting international tensions.

While maintaining that abolishing the bases is not yet an option, Cyprus seeks a dialogue with the UK, similar to the UK's recent agreement with Mauritius over the Chagos Islands, potentially leading to renegotiated terms affecting the bases' strategic roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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