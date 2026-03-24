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Schindler Set to Challenge Potential Kone-TK Elevator Mega-Merger

Schindler plans to oppose any merger between Kone and TK Elevator, fearing industry disruption. The merger would create the largest lift maker, surpassing Schindler and OTIS. Schindler CEO Paolo Compagna highlights regulatory challenges, recalling Kone's 2019 bid. The potential deal could value up to 25 billion euros.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 20:15 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 20:15 IST
Schindler Set to Challenge Potential Kone-TK Elevator Mega-Merger

Schindler is poised to challenge a potential merger deal between rivals Kone and TK Elevator in front of antitrust authorities, the Swiss lift manufacturer's CEO revealed in an interview with Reuters on Tuesday. This comes after Bloomberg News reported that Kone, hailing from Finland, is actively engaged in discussions to acquire TK Elevator (TKE), citing insider sources.

Should this merger materialize, it would forge the largest lift manufacturer globally, leapfrogging the current leading OTIS and second-place Schindler. Schindler's CEO, Paolo Compagna, cautioned that such a merger would create a 'bloodbath' within the industry, given the need for the third and fourth-largest manufacturers to reconcile overlapping customer bases, production locations, and workforces.

Compagna emphasized Schindler's stance remains firm, as it was during Kone's previous acquisition attempt in 2019. Though Kone's consortium bid that year was surpassed by a 17.2 billion euro offer from Advent International and Cinven, the current environment poses even more formidable challenges, according to Compagna. Bloomberg estimates the present deal could escalate to 25 billion euros. Schindler may consider acquiring divested entities should the merger progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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