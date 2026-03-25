Left Menu

Telangana's Fuel Frenzy: Debunking Shortage Myths

The Telangana government dispelled fuel shortage rumors, advising public calm as panic buying spiked fuel sales. The Telangana Petroleum Dealers Association and officials confirmed adequate fuel and LPG supplies. Hyderabad Police urged residents against panic buying, with many stations overcrowded. Authorities closely monitor the situation to ensure smooth operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-03-2026 13:55 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 13:55 IST
Telangana's Fuel Frenzy: Debunking Shortage Myths
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid swirling rumors of a fuel crisis, the Telangana government reassured the public on Wednesday, dispelling the myths of a shortage that has incited widespread panic buying across the state.

As motorists flocked to Hyderabad fuel stations spurred by these rumors, the Telangana Petroleum Dealers Association confirmed ample fuel supplies, asserting operational normalcy at major oil companies such as HPCL, IOCL, and BPCL.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is set to hold a meeting to assess fuel, LPG, and urea stocks. The Hyderabad Police Commissioner urged calm, noting that exhaustive purchasing and crowding at stations have temporarily depleted some stock but reassured normalcy soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026