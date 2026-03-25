Telangana's Fuel Frenzy: Debunking Shortage Myths

Amid swirling rumors of a fuel crisis, the Telangana government reassured the public on Wednesday, dispelling the myths of a shortage that has incited widespread panic buying across the state.

As motorists flocked to Hyderabad fuel stations spurred by these rumors, the Telangana Petroleum Dealers Association confirmed ample fuel supplies, asserting operational normalcy at major oil companies such as HPCL, IOCL, and BPCL.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is set to hold a meeting to assess fuel, LPG, and urea stocks. The Hyderabad Police Commissioner urged calm, noting that exhaustive purchasing and crowding at stations have temporarily depleted some stock but reassured normalcy soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)