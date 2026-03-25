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Mission ShakthiSAT Unveiled: Empowering Girls in Space Science

Mission ShakthiSAT, the world's first all-girls international lunar mission, was unveiled at the BRICS CCI WE Summit 2026. The mission, designed by Space Kidz India, aims to empower 12,000 girls globally through STEM training, reinforcing India's role as a leader in inclusive space exploration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 14:04 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 14:04 IST
Mission ShakthiSAT Unveiled: Empowering Girls in Space Science
Mascot of Mission ShakthiSAT unveiled in Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a noteworthy development at the BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry Women Empowerment Summit 2026, the mascot for Mission ShakthiSAT was officially unveiled in New Delhi. This landmark event, attended by former Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi and other dignitaries, highlights a pivotal step toward enhancing global cooperation in space exploration.

Conceived by Srimathy Kesan of Space Kidz India, the Shakthi mascot symbolizes strength and unity. It showcases 108 flags, representing the countries participating in this mission, and is rooted in the philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' or 'the world is one family.' The mission aims to train 12,000 girls across the globe in STEM fields and satellite engineering, offering hands-on experience that goes beyond mere inspiration.

Significantly, ShakthiSAT is set to be the first all-girls international lunar mission, featuring Low Earth Orbit and lunar satellites. It underscores shared knowledge and equitable space access, signaling a shift towards global collaboration rather than competition. Backed by Indian leadership, the mission seeks to make space exploration inclusive, transcending economic and geographical barriers.

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