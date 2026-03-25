Gulf Peace Talks: A Diplomatic Tightrope

In a significant diplomatic move, Pakistan has relayed a proposal from the United States to Iran, potentially opening avenues for peace talks in the Gulf. Sources indicate that either Pakistan or Turkey could host these discussions aimed at de-escalating the ongoing conflict.

Despite public denials from Iran about engaging in negotiations, anonymous officials hint at a potential receptiveness to diplomatic efforts. The U.S.'s 15-point plan aims to address core issues but is met with skepticism. Markets have seen a slight impact, with oil prices fluctuating following diplomatic overtures.

Meanwhile, military actions proceed unabated, with Israel and its allies maintaining pressure on Iran, and the U.S. preparing for possible escalation. As global powers maneuver through this complex geopolitical situation, the path to peace remains fraught with challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)