U.S. Navy Races Against Time to Counter Iranian Maritime Threats

The U.S. Navy aims to accelerate the return of two refitted minesweeping ships to the Persian Gulf due to escalating fears of Iranian threats to mine the Strait of Hormuz. Currently undergoing maintenance in Singapore, these vessels are crucial for ensuring maritime safety and are expected back soon, a senior U.S. official stated on Wednesday.

According to the official, the ships, vital for regional stability, had been extensively used and require maintenance. Meanwhile, tensions continue to escalate following the U.S.-Israeli conflict against Iran, which has resulted in countries hosting U.S. bases being targeted, and the temporary closure of the Strait of Hormuz, crucial for global oil and gas transport.

With the decommissioning of minesweepers, the U.S. has adapted its maritime strategy, equipping littoral combat ships with advanced mine-countermeasures. Complemented by unmanned vehicles, Avenger-class ships, helicopters, and divers, these assets ensure continuous minesweeping capabilities in the Middle East, the official added.

(With inputs from agencies.)