Majestic Move: World's Largest Underground Crude Oil Storage Facility in Odisha

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan has urged key Indian officials to speed up the implementation of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) project in Odisha's Jajpur district. The call to action comes amid recent disruptions in crude oil supplies from the Gulf, emphasizing the need for energy security.

The proposed SPR located in Chandikhole, with a capacity of 4 million metric tons, promises to enhance India's energy security by adding 7.12 days to its crude oil storage capacity. Pradhan stressed the project's significant economic impacts including job creation for over 5,000 people and boosting Odisha's GDP.

Initially approved in 2018 at a cost of Rs 8,743 crore, the project is expected to propel Odisha as a major industrial and economic hub in Eastern India. It aligns with the vision of strengthening India's energy infrastructure, particularly during global market disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)