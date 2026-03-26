Gujarat's Green Revolution: Transforming Dung into Clean Energy

The Gujarat government has announced a Rs 60 crore budget to fund the establishment of new bio-CNG plants through cooperative milk production societies. This initiative aims to turn the dairy sector into a leading source of clean energy, thereby strengthening the rural economy under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

These plants, which convert organic waste like cow dung into biogas, are being implemented in a phased manner across the state, with about ten planned facilities. Aligned with the 'Waste to Wealth' vision and Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission, the move cements Gujarat's role as a national leader in sustainable development.

The Banas bio-CNG plant in Banaskantha, operational for six years, serves as a model for similar projects in 15 states. By processing 100 metric tonnes of waste daily, these plants support environmental conservation, boost farmer income, and generate substantial revenue while reducing CO2 emissions significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)