Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel tables Uniform Civil Code Bill 2026 in state assembly.
PTI | Gandhinagar | Updated: 24-03-2026 15:21 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 15:21 IST
- Country:
- India
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel tables Uniform Civil Code Bill 2026 in state assembly.
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