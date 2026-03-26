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UK Court Denies Nirav Modi's Extradition Appeal

The UK's High Court of Justice rejected Nirav Modi's plea to reopen his extradition case, citing comprehensive legal assurances from India. Modi, accused of a major fraud case in India, argued against extradition based on previous judgments of torture in custody, but the court found India's assurances credible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 19:25 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 19:25 IST
UK Court Denies Nirav Modi's Extradition Appeal
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The United Kingdom's High Court has dismissed fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi's appeal to prevent extradition, citing robust assurances from the Indian government. Modi's petition, grounded in past UK court assertions of widespread torture by Indian agencies, was found lacking due to comprehensive diplomatic guarantees from India.

Judges highlighted distinctions between Modi's case and a similar one involving Sanjay Bhandari, emphasizing clear commitments from India concerning Modi's treatment. Diplomatic notes assured that Modi would not face interrogation by any major Indian investigative bodies and would receive proper legal support in Mumbai's Arthur Road prison.

Nirav Modi, who gained notoriety for a massive fraud involving Punjab National Bank, has been detained in the UK since 2019. Despite previous judgments flagging torture concerns, the UK court concluded India's promises were detailed and binding, thus maintaining Modi's extradition order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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