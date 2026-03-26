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Lewis Hamilton: Revved Up for F1 Resurgence

Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time world champion, has rejuvenated his passion for Formula One following a change in attitude. After a challenging season with Ferrari, Hamilton's renewed focus led to his returning to the podium, showcasing his undying commitment to the sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 19:24 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 19:24 IST
Lewis Hamilton: Revved Up for F1 Resurgence
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time Formula One world champion, has expressed a renewed commitment to the sport, crediting a shift in attitude for his recent success. Despite a difficult season with Ferrari last year, the 41-year-old driver has rediscovered his drive and passion, bolstered by a podium return in China.

Hamilton attributes his performance resurgence to blocking out external negativity and focusing on his abilities. In a candid statement before the Suzuka race, he revealed that intense training in Tokyo has fueled his competitive spirit, particularly among younger rivals.

Currently fourth in the standings, Hamilton's thrilling on-track rivalries, notably with teammate Charles Leclerc, have reinvigorated his love for racing, likening it to the pure competition of go-karting. He emphasizes the dynamic nature of this season's races, which challenge drivers with constant opportunities for overtaking and strategy.

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