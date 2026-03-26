Train Tragedy Halts Western Railway Services
Train services on Western Railway's network between Virar and Vaitarna were disrupted for nearly two hours after a man was run over by a train. The incident, suspected to be suicide or trespassing, led to significant delays as authorities worked to clear the tracks.
- Country:
- India
Services on the Western Railway line between Virar and Vaitarna in Palghar district experienced a major disruption on Thursday after a man was struck by a long-distance train.
According to railway officials, the incident occurred at around 3 PM when train number 22919 passed through the Down Main line heading towards Surat. Authorities have suspected it to be either a suicide or a case of rail trespassing.
The body, which became entangled in the locomotive, delayed train services by approximately 1 hour and 42 minutes as per railway safety protocols. Efforts by the Railway Protection Force, railway police, and local fire brigade helped clear the tracks by 4:42 PM, allowing train services to resume.
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