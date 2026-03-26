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Train Tragedy Halts Western Railway Services

Train services on Western Railway's network between Virar and Vaitarna were disrupted for nearly two hours after a man was run over by a train. The incident, suspected to be suicide or trespassing, led to significant delays as authorities worked to clear the tracks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 26-03-2026 19:25 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 19:25 IST
Train Tragedy Halts Western Railway Services
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  • India

Services on the Western Railway line between Virar and Vaitarna in Palghar district experienced a major disruption on Thursday after a man was struck by a long-distance train.

According to railway officials, the incident occurred at around 3 PM when train number 22919 passed through the Down Main line heading towards Surat. Authorities have suspected it to be either a suicide or a case of rail trespassing.

The body, which became entangled in the locomotive, delayed train services by approximately 1 hour and 42 minutes as per railway safety protocols. Efforts by the Railway Protection Force, railway police, and local fire brigade helped clear the tracks by 4:42 PM, allowing train services to resume.

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