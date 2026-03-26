Train Tragedy Halts Western Railway Services

Services on the Western Railway line between Virar and Vaitarna in Palghar district experienced a major disruption on Thursday after a man was struck by a long-distance train.

According to railway officials, the incident occurred at around 3 PM when train number 22919 passed through the Down Main line heading towards Surat. Authorities have suspected it to be either a suicide or a case of rail trespassing.

The body, which became entangled in the locomotive, delayed train services by approximately 1 hour and 42 minutes as per railway safety protocols. Efforts by the Railway Protection Force, railway police, and local fire brigade helped clear the tracks by 4:42 PM, allowing train services to resume.