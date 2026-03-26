Meghalaya's Quest for Increased LPG Supply Amid Tourism Surge

Meghalaya is appealing to the central government for a significant increase in LPG supply following a reduction in deliveries that has particularly affected hotels and restaurants, a state minister revealed on Thursday.

Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Methodius Dkhar announced that the state government has approached the Centre to request a 50-60 percent hike in LPG allocation, due to soaring tourism and growing reliance on this energy source.

Despite receiving a slightly improved supply of commercial cylinders recently, the current stock remains insufficient compared to previous levels. The state is actively taking measures to prevent hoarding and black marketing, with committees set up to monitor and ensure the fair distribution of LPG across sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)