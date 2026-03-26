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Meghalaya's Quest for Increased LPG Supply Amid Tourism Surge

Meghalaya seeks a 50-60% increase in LPG supply from the Centre due to reduced deliveries, especially affecting hotels and restaurants. The state government has urged an allocation boost given the tourism surge and dependence on LPG. Current supply issues mainly impact commercial cylinders, with ongoing efforts to ensure fair distribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 26-03-2026 20:12 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 20:12 IST
Meghalaya's Quest for Increased LPG Supply Amid Tourism Surge
  • Country:
  • India

Meghalaya is appealing to the central government for a significant increase in LPG supply following a reduction in deliveries that has particularly affected hotels and restaurants, a state minister revealed on Thursday.

Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Methodius Dkhar announced that the state government has approached the Centre to request a 50-60 percent hike in LPG allocation, due to soaring tourism and growing reliance on this energy source.

Despite receiving a slightly improved supply of commercial cylinders recently, the current stock remains insufficient compared to previous levels. The state is actively taking measures to prevent hoarding and black marketing, with committees set up to monitor and ensure the fair distribution of LPG across sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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