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Kolkata Restaurants Eye PNG Amid LPG Crunch

Amidst a supply shortage of commercial LPG, the NRAI Kolkata chapter is discussing with Bengal Gas Company to consider piped natural gas as an alternative for restaurants. The aim is to ensure uninterrupted operations by exploring reliable, long-term fuel options in collaboration with BGCL, the authorized supplier.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-03-2026 20:36 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 20:36 IST
Kolkata Restaurants Eye PNG Amid LPG Crunch
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The Kolkata chapter of the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) is exploring the use of piped natural gas (PNG) as a viable alternative to LPG for restaurants. This discussion, involving Bengal Gas Company Ltd (BGCL), comes amid disruptions in LPG supply affecting eateries.

Key stakeholders, including NRAI representatives and BGCL officials like CEO Anupam Mukhopadhyay, recently conducted meetings to assess the potential of broadening PNG infrastructure for the restaurant sector. The exploration focuses on easing the current issues with LPG by seeking more consistent and reliable fuel solutions.

BGCL's expansion plans involve extending their pipeline network rapidly, with plans to run new pipelines by up to 3 km daily through the city. The move aims to furnish a secure and sustainable energy supply for restaurants in Kolkata long-term.

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