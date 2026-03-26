Sri Lanka and Russia Strengthen Ties Amid Emerging Oil Talks

The Sri Lankan government has initiated discussions with Russia to explore purchasing oil, a strategic move to enhance energy cooperation amid current global tensions. The talks are spearheaded by Russian Deputy Energy Minister Roman Marshavin, as confirmed by the Russian Embassy.

With potential partnerships on fuel supply and energy security in sight, Sri Lanka hopes to secure both crude and refined petroleum from Russia for the next three months. This move follows a relaxation of US sanctions, allowing countries to buy Russian oil already at sea.

Sri Lanka has introduced measures like fuel rationing and a shortened work week to conserve energy. As Sri Lanka navigates its energy crisis, Ceylon Petroleum Corporation Chairman DJ Rajakaruna states that a decision on the oil purchase is anticipated next week.

(With inputs from agencies.)