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Spain's New Budget Boss: Arcadi España Takes Charge

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has appointed Arcadi España as the new budget minister following Maria Jesus Montero's resignation to focus on the Socialist Party's regional election campaign in Andalusia. Carlos Cuerpo has also been named as deputy prime minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 26-03-2026 22:56 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 22:56 IST
Spain's New Budget Boss: Arcadi España Takes Charge
  • Country:
  • Spain

In a significant cabinet reshuffle, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has appointed Arcadi España as Spain's new budget minister. The change follows Maria Jesus Montero's decision to step down in order to spearhead the Socialist Party's campaign for the upcoming regional elections in Andalusia.

Sanchez's announcement marks a strategic move as the country gears up for a potentially transformative electoral season. With España at the helm of the budget ministry, the government seeks to navigate the financial challenges that lie ahead.

Additionally, Carlos Cuerpo has been named deputy prime minister, signaling a redefined leadership approach as the administration prepares for the upcoming political contest in Andalusia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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