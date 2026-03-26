Thoothukudi's Salt Harvest: Workers Demand Change as Election Season Heats Up

The coastal region of Thoothukudi in South Tamil Nadu is renowned both for its marine fish and extensive salt harvest operations, making it the largest salt-producing district in the state. Salt production occurs by evaporating water over approximately 2,500 acres of land, mostly from sub-soil brine, which exhibits a high salt concentration.

The salt harvesting season, stretching from March to October, transforms this coastal area into a vast landscape of white salt mounds. These months, characterized by soaring temperatures, also coincide with the political hustle of election season. Salt pan laborers, grappling with various challenges, are seizing this moment to amplify their voices and demands.

Workers like Gandhi and Muthuchelvan express their concerns about inadequate compensation, especially during the rainy season which leads to significant losses. They are calling for an increase in the meager relief they currently receive. Baby, a vocal female laborer, highlights the equal participation of women in these efforts, demanding better conditions and political attention to their plea for improved relief measures and housing benefits.