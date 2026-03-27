Unmasking the Cyber Trafficking Kingpin
The CBI arrested Sunil Nellathu Ramakrishnan, a Mumbai resident, for his role in trafficking Indian citizens to cyber scam compounds in Myanmar. Victims were falsely promised jobs in Thailand but ended up in Myanmar's scam centers, coerced into executing various fraudulent activities. Investigations revealed organized transnational criminal syndicates.
- Country:
- India
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has captured the alleged mastermind behind a human trafficking network operating from India to Myanmar's cyber scam facilities, officials disclosed on Thursday.
Sunil Nellathu Ramakrishnan, based in Mumbai, was reportedly involved in luring Indian citizens seeking job opportunities and funneling them into Myanmar's Myawaddy region. Here, the victims were forced into cybercrime activities.
Investigations uncovered a sophisticated transnational crime syndicate promising jobs in Thailand, then diverting victims to Myanmar. These individuals were subjected to abuse, restricted movements, and intimidation, executing frauds like digital arrest and cryptocurrency scams. The CBI's operations led to Sunil's arrest and seizure of significant digital evidence.
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