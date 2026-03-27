Unmasking the Cyber Trafficking Kingpin

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has captured the alleged mastermind behind a human trafficking network operating from India to Myanmar's cyber scam facilities, officials disclosed on Thursday.

Sunil Nellathu Ramakrishnan, based in Mumbai, was reportedly involved in luring Indian citizens seeking job opportunities and funneling them into Myanmar's Myawaddy region. Here, the victims were forced into cybercrime activities.

Investigations uncovered a sophisticated transnational crime syndicate promising jobs in Thailand, then diverting victims to Myanmar. These individuals were subjected to abuse, restricted movements, and intimidation, executing frauds like digital arrest and cryptocurrency scams. The CBI's operations led to Sunil's arrest and seizure of significant digital evidence.