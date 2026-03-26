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G7 to Fund Chornobyl's 500 Million Euro Shield Repair

The G7 foreign ministers are set to discuss a 500 million euro repair project for Ukraine's Chornobyl nuclear plant shield. France's Jean-Noel Barrot emphasized the G7's role in fundraising, collaborating with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. Drone damage has hindered Chornobyl's shield function.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 23:49 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 23:49 IST
G7 to Fund Chornobyl's 500 Million Euro Shield Repair

The foreign ministers of the G7 group are slated to deliberate on a major repair endeavor costing approximately 500 million euros to fix Ukraine's Chornobyl nuclear plant shield. The announcement came from France's foreign minister, Jean-Noel Barrot.

Barrot reaffirmed the G7's pivotal role in spearheading this fundraising initiative, in partnership with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). The EBRD's president, Odile Renaud-Basso, is expected to join the second day of discussions during the G7 assembly in France.

Concerns have mounted since last year when the United Nations nuclear watchdog reported that damages from drones had impaired Chornobyl's shield, compromising its primary safety functions.

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