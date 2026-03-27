Vietnam Suspends Environmental and Special Consumption Taxes Amid Fuel Market Stabilization Efforts

Vietnam's finance ministry took decisive action on Friday by suspending two significant taxes on fuels: the environmental protection tax and the special consumption tax. This move is intended to stabilize the domestic market.

According to a formal statement from the ministry, the suspension affects essential fuels, including gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel. This policy will last until April 15, providing temporary relief to the market and consumers.

This suspension is seen as a strategic initiative to address growing concerns about market volatility and ensure economic stability during fluctuating global fuel prices.