From KBC Fame to Jail: The Downfall of Amita Singh Tomar

Amita Singh Tomar, who once made headlines after winning Rs 50 lakh on the popular television show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati,' faces a different spotlight now as she has been arrested for an alleged scam. The former tehsildar from Madhya Pradesh is accused of being involved in a Rs 2.5 crore flood relief embezzlement case.

Authorities arrested Tomar from her residence in Gwalior amidst the ongoing investigation into the 2021 scam. The alleged irregularities took place in Baroda tehsil, where funds were reportedly siphoned off into fake accounts. Tomar, who served as tehsildar of Vijaypur, was removed from her position prior to the arrest.

Despite her attempts to secure anticipatory bail, both the high court and the Supreme Court dismissed her appeals. The case, involving 22 patwaris and over 110 accused individuals, continues to unravel under the scrutiny of law enforcement in Sheopur district.