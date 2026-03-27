Gen Z: Catalyzing Change in South Asia Through Protests

In Singapore, an international conference spotlighted the growing waves of protest across Asia, driven by global conflicts and economic pressures. Experts warned of the imminent consequence for regional trade routes and economies at risk of significant disruption.

Particularly noteworthy were discussions on South Asian protests led by the Generation Z demographic. The National University of Singapore's think-tank, the Institute of South Asian Studies (ISAS), highlighted how these movements challenge entrenched political elites by spotlighting citizen agency and demanding overdue reforms.

Breaking down the discourse further, the conference delved into why countries like India and Pakistan have avoided similar regime-change protests, compared to their regional counterparts. The catalysts ranged from economic hardship to energy deficits, with the underlying foment fueled by a young, digitally connected generation yearning for better governance and opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)