Global Fertiliser Crisis: The Cost of Conflict
The Iran war negatively impacts global fertiliser supplies, jeopardizing farmers worldwide. The blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has led to a critical nutrient shortage. Farmers, particularly in developing regions, face heightened input costs, risking lower yields and higher consumer food prices. The crisis underscores the importance of stabilizing fertiliser supply chains.
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- Vietnam
The Iran conflict is severely impacting global agriculture as it disrupts fertiliser supplies, essential for farmers worldwide. Tehran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has intensified shortages, threatening the livelihood of farmers and global food prices.
Nations in the Northern Hemisphere, heavily reliant on fertiliser imports, are experiencing immediate consequences as planting seasons commence. The conflict has curtailed around a third of the global fertiliser trade, particularly affecting nitrogen and phosphate supplies.
Agriculture experts warn that the prolonged conflict could result in reduced yields and higher costs, compelling farmers to adapt by switching crops or lessening fertiliser use. These adjustments increase vulnerability in developing nations, with potential repercussions for global food security.
(With inputs from agencies.)