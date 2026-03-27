France's Fiscal Fortunes: A Year of Unexpected Economic Growth

France has made significant strides in reducing its public sector budget deficit, surpassing expectations thanks to stronger-than-anticipated economic growth. Official data released by INSEE reveals that the fiscal shortfall for 2025 settled at 5.1% of the economic output, a substantial improvement from the 5.8% recorded in 2024.

This achievement not only outperformed the government's last estimate of a 5.4% deficit but also sets an optimistic tone for future fiscal plans. The administration is now targeting a deficit reduction to 5.0% for the current year, aiming towards meeting the European Union's ceiling of 3% by 2029.

Furthermore, INSEE's data highlighted that France's public debt reached 115.6% of GDP in 2025, which is an increase from the 112.6% observed in 2024. However, this remains slightly below the government's projected 115.9% for the year, reflecting a positive outlook for economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)